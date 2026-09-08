PNCA hosts ‘Opera and Sufi Live Concert’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted an enchanting “Opera and Sufi — Live Concert” at its auditorium on Tuesday, bringing together the grandeur of Western opera and the spiritual depth of Sufi music as part of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz 2026 celebrations.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi graced the musical evening as the chief guest.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Farah Naz Akbar, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and former Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Syed Jamal Shah were also present.

The concert featured Pakistan’s renowned first opera singer, Saïra Peter, who presented a captivating performance that seamlessly blended Western opera with Sufi musical traditions.

Through her powerful vocals and distinctive musical style, Saïra Peter captivated the audience, creating an engaging and spiritually uplifting atmosphere at the PNCA Auditorium.

The performance showcased the richness and diversity of Pakistan’s cultural heritage while highlighting the possibilities of artistic fusion and innovative musical expression.

Welcoming the distinguished guests and participants, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi appreciated PNCA for its continued efforts to promote Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage and provide platforms for talented artists and innovative forms of artistic expression.

He also commended Saïra Peter for her remarkable contribution to promoting Pakistani music and culture at both national and international levels.

The musical evening was attended by a large audience comprising artists, cultural personalities and distinguished guests.

The audience warmly appreciated the performance and applauded the artists for presenting a memorable and culturally enriching experience.

The event reaffirmed PNCA’s commitment to promoting the arts, celebrating Pakistan’s cultural diversity and providing meaningful opportunities for artists to showcase their talent and creativity.