PNCA commemorates Defence Day with cultural tribute to faith and sacrifice

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cultural Forum, commemorated Youm-e-Difa (Defence Day) 2025 with a distinguished cultural programme at PNCA.

This year’s observance carried a dual spirit-celebrating the sacred blessings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and honouring the national pride of Defence Day.

The event sought to pay heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, martyrs, and Ghazis who defended the motherland with unparalleled bravery.

The programme brought together renowned national artists, intellectuals, and citizens who united to honour the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces.

With a spirit of reverence and gratitude, the event paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, ensuring the nation’s sovereignty, freedom, and dignity.

The evening featured soulful national songs, poetry recitations, and cultural performances that celebrated Pakistan’s resilience while reflecting deep respect and admiration for the courage of the soldiers.

The event not only highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage but also served as a reminder of the strength and unity that emerged from the sacrifices of September 06, 1965, and beyond.

Addressing the gathering, PNCA officials emphasized that Defence Day is a solemn occasion to reaffirm national solidarity and to remember the extraordinary bravery of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, who remain eternal guardians of the nation’s pride.

The prayers were offered for the departed souls, with heartfelt supplications for their elevated ranks in Jannah and for the continued safety, prosperity, and strength of Pakistan.

The audience, comprising dignitaries, cultural figures, students, and citizens from diverse walks of life, expressed profound respect and admiration, joining in a collective pledge to uphold the values of courage, unity, and patriotism that the martyrs embodied.

Through this commemoration, PNCA once again underscored its commitment to preserving the memory of national heroes, celebrating Pakistan’s cultural identity, and fostering an enduring spirit of patriotism through the arts.