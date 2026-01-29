PNCA announces professional dance classes to promote cultural heritage

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), working under the National Heritage and Culture Division, has announced the launch of professional dance classes in Islamabad, aimed at preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural traditions while providing structured training opportunities for aspiring performers.

According to an official announcement, the new program will offer comprehensive instruction in Kathak Classical Dance, Semi-Classical Dance, Folk and Cultural Dance, and Fusion Dance.

The initiative is designed to cater to students, young artists, and cultural enthusiasts seeking professional guidance in the performing arts.

The classes will be conducted by senior choreographers of the National Performing Arts Group (NPAG), who bring with them vast experience of national and international performances, cultural diplomacy events, and large-scale stage productions.

PNCA said the involvement of NPAG professionals would ensure high training standards, artistic discipline, and exposure to authentic as well as contemporary dance forms.

The officials at PNCA stated that the program reflects the organization’s broader mandate to revive traditional art forms, safeguard intangible cultural heritage, and create sustainable platforms for artistic growth. “Dance is an essential expression of our cultural identity.

Through these classes, PNCA aims to nurture new talent, strengthen cultural awareness among youth, and promote excellence in performance arts,” the statement said.

The dance classes will be held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the PNCA premises in Sector F-5/1, Islamabad.

The admission fee has been fixed at Rs2,000, while the monthly fee will be Rs. 5,000, making the program accessible to a wide segment of society.

PNCA further informed that the program will not only focus on technical training but will also emphasize rhythm, expression, stage presence, and cultural understanding, enabling participants to develop into well-rounded performers capable of representing Pakistan at national and international forums.

The interested individuals can obtain further information and register by contacting PNCA at 051-9203758 or 0345-9010477, or through email at supervisornpagpnca@gmail.com.