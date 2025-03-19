25.6 C
National

PN, RFN conducted bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in North Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan Navy (PN) and Russian Federation Navy (RFN) conducted bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in North Arabian Sea.
According to a news release of Pakistan Navy various assets of Pakistan Navy, including a Destroyer, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, a Fast Attack Craft (Missile), a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and a UAV, participated in the exercise alongside RFN ships.
A key highlight of the exercise was the participation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft in various serials. The exercise featured multi-faceted maritime warfare serials and a coordinated patrol, aimed at enhancing interoperability and demonstrating a joint commitment to countering common maritime security threats.
Prior to the sea phase, RFN ships were hosted at Karachi, where cross-ship visits, harbour drills, and table-top discussions were conducted. RFN delegates also called on senior Pakistan Navy officials and paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.
Joint maritime exercises with key naval forces underscore Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring a stable maritime order in the region.
