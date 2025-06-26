PMYP,Young Leaders Parliament discuss collaboration on Youth development

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):A high-level meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), chaired by Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP).

The meeting brought together a delegation of Young Leaders Parliament (YLP) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PMYP team members to explore avenues of collaboration in youth development.

During the session, Chairman Khan introduced the delegation to various key initiatives under the PMYP umbrella, including programs in skills development, entrepreneurship, education financing, and innovation.

These initiatives aim to empower the youth and prepare them for meaningful participation in Pakistan’s development.

The Young Leaders Parliament expressed deep appreciation for PMYP’s efforts toward youth empowerment, education, and national development.

Impressed by the vision and scope of PMYP, they expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the program and play a more active role in national youth development efforts.

Chairman PMYP welcomed their enthusiasm and encouraged them to participate in various ongoing initiatives.

He emphasized that such platforms are crucial for nurturing responsible and dynamic leadership among Pakistani youth.

The meeting served as a platform to strengthen ties between the government and youth-led organizations, reinforcing PMYP’s commitment to inclusive youth engagement at federal, provincial, divisional, and district levels.