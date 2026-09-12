PMYP,SDPI sign pact to promote youth, green economy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Friday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) at the Prime Minister’s Office to jointly promote youth empowerment, climate resilience, skills development and green economy opportunities across Pakistan, focusing on research, training, green jobs and meaningful youth participation in climate action.

The signing ceremony was held during a high level meeting chaired by Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and attended by senior officials from both organisations, including SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri.

The partnership will establish a collaborative framework to strengthen youth capacity in climate adaptation planning, raise awareness about opportunities in the circular economy and support evidence based assessments of green jobs and emerging workforce opportunities in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, SDPI will lead research, policy analysis and evidence-generation initiatives related to youth development, climate adaptation and green employment.

It will also share relevant research findings, datasets and technical expertise with PMYP to support evidence-based planning and programme design.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said the partnership would provide a platform to link research, policy analysis and youth development with Pakistan’s emerging climate and green-economy priorities.

He said the collaboration would enable the two organisations to develop initiatives responding to changing workforce requirements while creating greater opportunities for young people to participate in the country’s transition towards a sustainable and green economy.

Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said the partnership would help equip Pakistan’s youth with the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed to contribute to sustainable development and climate resilience.

He said PMYP and SDPI would jointly work on skills development, sustainability leadership and meaningful youth engagement in climate action and the evolving green economy.

Rana Mashhood said PMYP would provide institutional and programme support through its four key pillars Education, Employment, Engagement and Environment while its Digital Youth Hub (DYH) and nationwide network of Youth Development Centres (YDCs) would facilitate youth registration, outreach and participation in training programmes, bootcamps and other initiatives developed under the partnership.

The two organisations also agreed to engage private sector partners to create internship, volunteer and employment pathways for young people, while seeking support from donors and development partners for pilot projects, scaling up initiatives and impact assessments.

SDPI officials highlighted the role of its Centre for Learning and Development (CLD) in providing practical learning and professional exposure to young people.

Its annual Summer Internship Programme (SIP) will offer PMYP participants opportunities to gain hands on experience in research, policy analysis and skills development aligned with future workforce needs.

The collaboration is aimed at creating new avenues for youth participation, strengthening sustainability leadership and supporting Pakistan’s transition towards a green economy.

Both organisations expressed confidence that the partnership would contribute to inclusive and sustainable national development by connecting young people with emerging opportunities in climate action, green employment, research and sustainable development.