PMYP kicks off Cricket Talent Hunt trials nationwide from June 26

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) is set to launch its highly anticipated cricket talent hunt trials on June 26, marking a significant step towards identifying and nurturing young cricketing talent across the country. The Cricket Talent Hunt Program represents a major milestone in the government’s initiative to foster youth empowerment through sports, complemented by education, employment, and digital opportunities. The trials aim to scout for exceptional young cricketers who can represent Pakistan on the international stage.

According to an official ,in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, talented youngsters will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for coveted spots in top-tier teams. The trials will be conducted in various cities, providing a platform for aspiring cricketers from diverse backgrounds to demonstrate their abilities.

Trials for cricket talent hunt program will be starting from Quetta on June 26–27, to ensure inclusivity, especially in underrepresented regions.

The talent hunt will include both male and female categories, with regional trials held at major venues across Pakistan.

Finalists will be included in the Player Development Program, offering training, grooming, and exposure at national and international levels.

The Prime Minister Youth Program’s cricket talent hunt initiative is expected to inject fresh talent into Pakistan’s cricketing landscape, fostering a new generation of cricket stars. With its focus on grassroots development, the program promises to unearth hidden gems and provide them with the necessary support to excel in the sport.