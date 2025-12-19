PMYP, Empower Sports Academy launch women’s sports revolution nationwide

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) entered into a landmark partnership with Empower Sports Academy to launch a nationwide women’s sports initiative aimed at identifying, training, and empowering 10,000 girls under the age of 19 every year, during a high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad, under the leadership of Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

The initiative is designed to expand opportunities for young female athletes, strengthen Pakistan’s long-term sporting ecosystem, and build a robust pipeline of future national and Olympic-level talent.

The meeting marked the formal signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between PMYP and Empower Sports Academy, establishing a National Women’s Sports Initiative focused on talent identification, structured training, and athlete development across Pakistan.

The LoI was signed by Dr Muhammad Ali Malik, Joint Secretary PMYP, and Junaid Qureshi, Founder and Executive Director of Empower Sports Academy, in the presence of senior officials and representatives from both organizations.

Under the partnership framework, PMYP and Empower Sports Academy aim to reach 10,000 young girls annually through a nationwide multi-sport Talent Hunt Programme.

The programme will be implemented across provinces through field camps, regional trials, and school-based outreach

initiatives, to identify promising female athletes and provide them with long-term development support.

The initiative envisions nurturing potential future Olympians capable of representing Pakistan at international forums.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said the initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering young women and expanding their access to sports and healthy competition.

He emphasized that investing in girls’ athletics is not only critical for sporting excellence but also contributes directly to youth development, physical well-being, social inclusion, and national progress.

He noted that a strong sports culture among women strengthens Pakistan’s future at both national and global levels.

As part of the initiative, Empower Sports Academy will design and implement high-performance frameworks, international standard assessment and evaluation tools, and multi-sport talent identification systems.

The Academy will collaborate with world-class coaches, international technical experts, and sports development professionals to create structured athlete pathways aligned with Olympic and global performance benchmarks.

In addition to the Talent Hunt Programme, the LoI also announces the launch of the Empower Women National Tournament, Pakistan’s first large-scale national-level women’s sports competition.

The tournament aims to provide competitive exposure to young female athletes from across the country and create a unified national platform for women’s sports.

PMYP will support the tournament through nationwide promotion, inter-ministerial coordination, and facilitation of resources and venues.

The Programme will work closely with schools, colleges, sports boards, and relevant institutions to ensure maximum participation and representation from all regions of Pakistan.

The initiative further includes scouting and assessing 10,000 girls each year through structured trials and outreach programmes. High-potential athletes across multiple sports disciplines will be provided with training support, mentorship, access to athlete development resources, and opportunities to utilize government sports facilities, courts, and residential accommodations. The programme aims to significantly strengthen Pakistan’s women’s Olympic pipeline.

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Qureshi said the partnership marks a defining moment for women’s sports in Pakistan.

He stated that in collaboration with PMYP, Empower Sports Academy will build the country’s largest female talent pipeline and provide young girls with the opportunity, training, and platform required to emerge as champions and represent Pakistan with pride on the global stage.

The Letter of Intent establishes a multi-year strategic framework focused on developing national talent, increasing female participation in sports, and elevating Pakistan’s visibility and competitiveness in international sporting arenas.