 PMYP Chief ignites youth, AI deals with Maldives, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan delegations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office Youth Affairs Wing, held high-level meetings with delegations from the Maldives, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to forge partnerships in youth empowerment, digital transformation, education, and AI-driven innovation.

The meeting was carried forward with an MOU signing on the cards and future exchanges planned, attended alongside National Assembly member Ms Amnah Batool as focal person.

The engagements underscored Pakistan’s push for regional collaboration to equip youth with future ready skills amid growing global emphasis on technology.

In discussions with the Maldives delegation, led by State Minister for Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Hon. Ali Samaan, Chairman Khan extended a warm welcome and lauded the island nation’s strides in youth initiatives.

Both sides explored institutional tie-ups, expressing eagerness to ink a formal Memorandum of Understanding between the Maldives Youth Ministry and PMYP, marking a concrete step toward shared youth development goals.

Talks with Uzbekistan’s team, headed by Hon. Khasankhon Yusupkhodjaev, Advisor on Artificial Intelligence to the Youth Affairs Agency Director, zeroed in on AI opportunities, digital innovation, and tech-focused youth programmes.

The visitors praised Pakistan’s Indus AI-Week 2026 and other AI conferences, while noting deepening bilateral ties.

Yusupkhodjaev voiced satisfaction with his visit, highlighting Uzbekistan’s drive to arm its youth with AI skills and calling for sustained cooperation in innovation.

Separately, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Farhad Hajiyev, led conversations on academic exchanges, higher education links, and joint digital empowerment efforts.

Azerbaijan mirrored Pakistan’s focus on AI and tech training for the young, issuing an invitation for Chairman Khan to visit for deeper collaboration.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to similar youth tech programmes.

These parleys signal Pakistan’s expanding international footprint in youth centric diplomacy, promising structured pacts, knowledge swaps, and capacity building to boost regional opportunities.