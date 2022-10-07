PMSA ship rescues 6 drowning Indian fishermen near int’l maritime boundary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship has rescued six Indian fishermen who were found drowning near International Maritime Boundary Line between India and Pakistan and handed over them to Indian Coast Guard after necessary rehabilitation.

The PMSA ship had found the Indian fishermen in water on October 6 while patrolling in Eastern maritime region where a rescue operation was launched immediately and all crew members of Indian fishing boat were safely recovered. Later, the Nakwa reported that their boat sank as a result of accident and they drifted towards Pakistani waters, a news release said.

The PMSA ship provided medical aid and food to the rescued fishermen thus helping to stabilise their physical condition. Later, the rescued fishermen were handed over to an Indian coast guard ship operating in the area. The humanitarian gesture of PMSA ship was appreciated by the rescued fishermen as well as the Indian Coast Guard.

The PMSA had always been at the forefront in saving lives at sea without any distinctions; the Rescue of Indian fishermen was a manifestation of this resolve, it said.