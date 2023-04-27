PM’s vote of confidence strengthens constitutional legitimacy: SAPM Malik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik stated that the vote of confidence by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was an appropriate response to the queries made by both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, he expressed his support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent vote of confidence, saying that the Prime Minister holds the confidence of the majority of the National Assembly members, and this fresh mandate has further reinforced his constitutional legitimacy.