PM’s visit to Peshawar is purely of administrative nature: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Chief Executive of the whole country and his visit to Peshawar is purely of administrative nature.

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان پورے ملک کے چیف ایگزیکٹو ہیں۔وہ انتظامی معاملات کے لئے ملک کے کسی بھی حصے کا دورہ کر سکتے ہیں۔ ان کے پشاور کے دورہ کو لے کر ECP کے لوکل نمائندے کے خدشے کی خبر TV سے معلوم ہوئی۔ وزیراعظم کے دورے کو کسی بھی آنے والے الیکشن سے جوڑنا بلکل غلط ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 8, 2021

In a tweet on Wednesday, he sad Imran Khan could visit any part of the country for administrative purpose. It was absolutely wrong to link the visit of the Prime Minister with any upcoming election, he said.

Gill said the visit has nothing to do with elections. He came to know through TV about the ECP’s local representative’s concern over his visit to Peshawar, he added.

He said the PM will attend a function at the Governor House.