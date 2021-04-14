PM's vision of 5 mln houses being materialized: CM

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of five million houses was being materialized as the laying of foundationstone of the LDA City Housing Project was an important step towards the realisation of this commitment.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing the ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Affordable Housing Project at Chak No. 39-NB in Sargodha.

Giving details, the CM said that houses would be constructed at 133 localities in 146 tehsils of the province under the PM’s Affordable Housing Project. In the first phase, more than 10,000 houses were being constructed for low-income families at 32 places in various districts of the province, he added.

Meanwhile, 1175 houses, of 3 marlas each, will be constructed at six different places in Sargodha.

The overall cost of every house to be built under this project stands around Rs 1.4 million, he continued.

The CM said the government would also provide a Rs 300,000 subsidy, along with a soft loan, for each house.

Similarly, Punjab Bank will provide approx Rs 1 million as a loan facility for the construction of the house with a monthly installment of Rs 10,000.

The Punjab Bank will provide Rs 10 billion for ten thousand houses, he said and added that the cabinet had approved Rs 3 billion for infrastructural development of this project at 32 places. He said that necessary facilities like roads, mosques, playgrounds and sewerage etc would not only be provided but also be fully taken care of.

The government has also provided Rs 1 billion to PHATA for another housing project and the citizens will be able to get Rs 1 million loan for the construction of houses through micro-financing institutions, he added.

The government has taken a solid step to fulfill the promise of providing an own home and lakhs of families would be able to materialize the dream of owning a dwelling place for them, concluded the CM.