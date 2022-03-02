PM’s TBTTP programme becomes role model for world: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan had become a role model for the entire world.



The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEP) had declared Pakistan, for its TBTTP programme and preservation efforts, an environmental leader which eventually brought an honour to the country at the international level, he said in a tweet.



The minister said the whole world had acknowledged the environment-friendly steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.