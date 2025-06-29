PM’s Hunarmand Program empowers thousands

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Program has achieved a remarkable milestone, providing training to over 217,000 young individuals across the country.

The initiative, launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, aims to equip young people with technical skills in various fields, enhancing their job prospects and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

According to an official, the Program offers a wide range of courses, including information technology, manufacturing and textiles, electrical and energy, hospitality and tourism, health and life sciences, and banking and finance. These courses are designed to meet national and international benchmarks, ensuring participants’ skills are globally competitive.

By providing free training to eligible youth, the program has made a significant impact on reducing unemployment and creating a skilled workforce in the country.

The training programs are conducted in state-of-the-art facilities, utilizing modern equipment and teaching methodologies.

The Program’s success can be attributed to its focus on industry-relevant skills, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market.

The initiative has also been instrumental in bridging the gap between academia and industry, providing a platform for young individuals to acquire skills that are in high demand.

As the program continues to expand, it is expected to empower even more young individuals, enabling them to contribute to the country’s economic growth and development. The Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Program is a testament to the government’s commitment to investing in the country’s youth and providing them with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.