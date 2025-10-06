PM’s coordinator reiterates Pakistan commitment for peace

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information & Broadcasting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for peace rather than war.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

He said that India waged an unprovoked war against Pakistan, despite Islamabad’s continuous calls for peace.

“Even then, we were saying that peace is far more valuable than war,” he added.

Ikhtiar Wali remarked that India underestimated Pakistan, unaware that it was facing a nation capable of shooting down Rafale jets.

“This is a unique war in history where the entire world witnessed Pakistan’s victory,” he asserted.

He said that after May 10, victory against India gave the country new hope.

He further stated that Pakistan’s armed forces on that day defeated several advanced defense technologies, which was a proud moment, and the nation’s resolve echoed through every corner with the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

“That Pakistan Zindabad slogan even resonated in the Iranian parliament,” he added.

He said, “When Qatar was attacked, our prime minister did not visit them merely for condolences or diplomacy but to lead from the front.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces and political leadership were always united, defending the nation on every front.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the United States was not to seek aid but to engage as an equal partner,” he mentioned.

Highlighting strong civil-military ties, he said, “The partnership between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir is exceptional — may Allah bless them.”

Ikhtiar Wali reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause, stating that the country always supported the solution sought by the Palestinian people.

He also praised economic measures taken for the revival of Pakistan’s economic stability.