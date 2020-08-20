PM’s clarity, commitment on Kashmir, Palestine reflects true feelings of Pakistanis: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the clarity and commitment expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir and Palestine reflects the true feelings of people of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
This, he said in a tweet tagging Prime Minister’s interview with a private television channel.
