PM's apprehensions about Senate elections proved true: Shibli

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apprehensions about the Senate elections’ transparency had proved correct.

It was evident from the result of election of the general seat for Islamabad, which was the outcome of the video leaked last night, he said talking to the media flanked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Shaukat Yousufzai here after the announcement of Senate elections results.

The minister said Imran Khan was the only person who could change the obsolete rotten system whereas the opposition alliance represented the forces of darkness, which believed in horse-trading, rigging, bullying and violence to manipulate the election results.

About the defeat of his party candidate in Islamabad, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was holding consultations and it would finalise the future strategy tonight.

He reiterated the pledge that the PTI would end the politics of corruption, and sale and purchase of ‘loyalties’ under the leadership of Imran Khan. Those, who believed in honesty, democracy and merit were standing behind Imran Khan, and the ones promoting corruption in politics would be given a decisive blow.

About the results in KP, he said the opposition parties were divided and they did not vote for each other’s candidates.