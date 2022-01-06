PML-N’s audit reveals Rs 270 mln suspicious transactions: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of suspicious transactions worth Rs 270 million through a local bank account.

It was emerged during the scrutiny of the PML-N bank accounts by the financial experts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said the minister in a tweet.

27 کروڑ روپے کی مشکوک ٹرانزیکشنز ن لیگ کے HBL کے بینک اکاؤنٹس میں سکروٹنی کے دوران سامنے آئی ہے جس میں بھون داس کے نام پر 3 کروڑ روپے کی انٹری ڈالی گئی ہے اور حنیف خان 4.5 کروڑ انکے اکاؤنٹ میں جمع کرواتے ہے بعد میں نواز شریف 4.5 کروڑ اپنے ذاتی بینک اکاؤنٹ میں جمع کروا لیتے ہے pic.twitter.com/H9kecrLsJ8 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 6, 2022

He said an entry of Rs 30 million was made in the name of Bawan Das, while a person namely Hanif Khan deposited an amount of Rs 45 million in the PML-N account which was later transferred by Nawaz Sharif in his own account.

He also shared a snapshot showing complete details of the suspicious transaction made through the PML-N bank account.