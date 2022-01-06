PML-N’s audit reveals Rs 270 mln suspicious transactions: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of suspicious transactions worth Rs 270 million through a local bank account.
It was emerged during the scrutiny of the PML-N bank accounts by the financial experts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said the minister in a tweet.
He said an entry of Rs 30 million was made in the name of Bawan Das, while a person namely Hanif Khan deposited an amount of Rs 45 million in the PML-N account which was later transferred by Nawaz Sharif in his own account.
He also shared a snapshot showing complete details of the suspicious transaction made through the PML-N bank account.