PML-N working for better governance, institutional reforms in KP: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was standing with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and working for better governance and institutional reforms in the province.

In a statement, the President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed serious concern over the ongoing protest of teachers of the University of Peshawar for their salaries and strongly criticized the KP government and the Chief Minister.

Amir Muqam said that teachers of the largest university in the province were protesting on the streets for their legitimate rights, while on the other hand, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was busy visiting Karachi for political activities. He highlighted that educational institutions of the province were facing financial crisis and teachers were not getting their salaries.

The minister said that the 13-year government of PTI in KP had given the province nothing but a pile of problems. “Basic sectors like education, health, employment and law and order are in the worst condition.”

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s poor governance had weakened the institutions of KP. “PTI has always played the politics of slogans and allegations, but in practice it has not provided any relief to the people of the province.”

Amir Muqam highlighted that the protest of the teachers of the University of Peshawar was proof that the provincial government had failed to fulfill the basic responsibilities.