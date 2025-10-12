PML-N Senator Siddiqui calls opposition’s declaration ‘shameful, misguided’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan ul Siddiqui, on Sunday strongly criticized the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan declaration, calling its allegations against law enforcement agencies “shamefully regrettable.”

In a post on his social media account X, Senator Irfan ul Siddiqui stated that, amid a time of national trial, the declaration was deeply disappointing for its failure to condemn terrorists and their facilitators. Instead, he noted, it brazenly targeted law enforcement agencies with allegations of eroding credibility.

He added that such remarks about the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland reflect a deeply deplorable and narrow mindset.

Senator Siddiqui further stated that the provincial government, which the declaration recommends for consultation, has spent the past 13 years actively supporting terrorists with its full resources, effectively turning the province into a haven.

He concluded by saying that while politics may have lacked compassion in the past, today, the group harboring hatred against the Pakistan Army has also lost all sense of shame.