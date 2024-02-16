PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaullah on Friday reiterated the party’s commitment to getting the nation out of its current predicament, despite any political repercussions.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly rejected PTI’s allegations of election rigging, highlighting the absurdity of their selective acceptance of election results.

While acknowledging the right of political parties to protest, Sanaullah cautioned against using protests as a means to spread chaos and destabilize the country.

He criticized PTI’s undemocratic approach and warned against any efforts aimed at bringing the nation to the brink of destruction.

Sanaullah acknowledged the political losses suffered by PML-N due to inflation during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, particularly the rise in utility bills.

Despite inheriting inflation from PTI, he criticized PTI for playing the victim card and politicizing the issue, resulting in political repercussions for PML-N.

In response to the question of PPP’s not joining the federal cabinet, he emphasized the critical need for a strong collation partner to steer the nation through its current challenges effectively.

He urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to fully embrace its governmental responsibilities instead of shying away to mitigate potential political losses.

Sanaullah highlighted that collective efforts were indispensable for overcoming crises and propelling the country towards progress.

PML-N was committed to prioritizing national interests over personal and political concerns, adding a practical approach to governance and cooperation.