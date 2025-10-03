PML-N, PPP differences to be resolved amicably: Ishaq Dar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday expressed confidence that the concerns raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members, who are allies in the government, would be resolved.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Dar said that whenever issues had arisen in the past, they were settled amicably through dialogue, and the same would happen this time as well.

He assured the House that the matter was neither “serious nor unresolvable” and would be addressed within the next few days.

Dar informed the House that he had already met PPP colleagues, including senior leader Naveed Qamar, in the presence of the Speaker, the Law Minister, and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to hear their concerns.

He said that both sides, PML-N and PPP, were committed to resolving the matter through mutual understanding.

He said that at present, President Asif Ali Zardari was abroad, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also travelling. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added, had just returned from his foreign visit earlier in the day. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, though back in the country, was following medical advice.

“The exchange of accusations and counter-accusations must stop, and I am hopeful that the situation will calm down. With Allah’s grace, we will succeed in putting things back on track,” he said.

Earlier, PPP senior leader Naveed Qamar, along with party members, staged a walkout from the proceedings but later rejoined the session.