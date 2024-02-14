PML-N, PPP agree to forge alliance for democratic stability

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) representatives Wednesday discussed the current political situation and agreed that establishing a stable democratic government is the need of the hour in the country.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented the Pakistan Muslim League (N) at the meeting. The PPP was represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, and other party leaders.

Highlighting the potential benefits, they stressed that such a government could address Pakistan’s economic, political, law and order, and terrorism challenges. Tackling issues like inflation, unemployment, and insecurity would ultimately free the populace from these burdens.

During the meeting, representatives from both parties presented their proposals. After thorough deliberation, they decided to reconvene on Thursday, with additional representatives from various provinces of the Muslim League (N) joining the session. Additionally, they resolved to finalize decisions after consulting with other politically aligned parties.

The representatives reached a consensus on expediting the government formation process. The proposals formulated through their consultation will be presented to the leadership. The final decision will be made by the leadership based on the committee’s recommendations