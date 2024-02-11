PML-N, PPP agree on political cooperation

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP): In a landmark development, the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Pakistan People’s Party have reached an agreement on political cooperation.

Following a high-level meeting at Bilawal House on Sunday, President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and a delegation, led by former prime minister and PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, pledged to cooperate to steer the country away from political instability.

Key discussions centered on the nation’s current state and future political strategies, with both parties committing to jointly addressing challenges and honour the mandate bestowed upon them by people. The PML-N delegation, comprising prominent figures including Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shiza Fatima, Malik Ahmed Khan and Marriyum Aurangzeb, engaged in consultations and exchanged views on recommendations, ensuring comprehensive cooperation.

Moving forward, both parties underscored their determination to work together, with the PPP leadership affirming to present suggestions from the PML-N at the Central Executive Committee meeting.