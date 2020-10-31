ATTOCK, Oct 31 (APP): Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), Jahangir Khanzada from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Saturday strongly criticised his party’s leader Ayaz Sadiq’s anti-state remarks, made in the Parliament about release of captured Indian pilot.

“Issues of national security should not be dragged into politics by anyone; neither by the opposition, nor the government, the MPA said while highlighting sacrifices of armed forces in fight against terrorism.

Referring to Ayaz Sadiq’s statement he said “he should not have talked in such a manner while addressing in the Parliament.”

“I salute the officers, jawans of the armed forces, the police and other security agencies for rendering the supreme sacrifice for the country, and for shedding their precious blood, against an enemy, which has a very negative approach towards Pakistan.”

Talking to the media in Shadi Khan, Hazro, he said the nation always stood with the armed forces and would continue to do so in future. “220 million Pakistanis adore their armed forces and country.”

He said Pakistan was a strong country and dismissed the comments about shivering legs and said Pakistan fully know its capabilities. He said it was an issue of national security and there should not have been any debate on the matter in this manner.

“Our armed forces are defending the motherland bravely and we are indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifices for the country,” he remarked.

The MPA said Pakistan was the sole country which had defeated terrorism on its land.

He paid tributes to the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in the country by eliminating terrorism.

Meanwhile there have been reports of protests against the remarks by former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq from many parts of the country.

