ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was losing popularity among masses for supporting narrative of Indian media. The leaders of PML-N particularly Ayaz Sadiq and Nawaz Sharif were engaged in targeting the national institutions, he stated while talking to private television channel.

The majority people of Pakistan, had voted for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI), government for executing accountability against the corrupt leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party. The incumbent government, he said would never compromise with PML-N and PPP leaders involved in looting the national money.

Usman Dar said that accountability process would continue unabatedly to wipe out corruption from the society, he added.

In reply to a question, the SAPM said that participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were promoting the narratives of India.

To another question regarding Tiger Force, he said that force established by the PTI government was working for resolving national issues.

The young people, he said would never gather for Maryam Nawaz, who was involved in corruption cases.