PML-N leadership reaffirms commitment to development, unity in AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):A high-level meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Kashmiri leaders was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The session brought together prominent figures including PML-N Azad Kashmir President Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, and Senior Vice President Mushtaq Minhas. Other notable attendees included Iftikhar Geelani, Najeeb Naqi, and Tariq Farooq.

During the meeting, Kashmiri leaders expressed gratitude for the trust and support extended by the party’s central leadership. They revealed that individuals from other political parties are in contact to join PML-N, affirming that all Azad Kashmir PML-N leaders remain united under the party’s banner.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to development, public service, and welfare in Azad Kashmir.

Engineer Amir Muqam lauded the Kashmiri leadership’s mutual harmony and dedication to party principles.

A joint statement issued after the meeting emphasized the importance of sustained communication between PML-N leadership, Kashmiri workers, and the public, highlighting the party’s focus on inclusive governance and regional progress.