PML-N leaders, workers, masses waiting for Maryam in Lahore: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will reach Lahore at 3 pm today, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Saturday.

محترمہ مریم نواز آج سہہ پہر 3 بجے لاہور پہنچیں گی

پارٹی راہنما،کارکنان اورعوام مریم نواز کا بہت جزبے اور خوشی سے انتظار کر رہے ہیں مریم نواز وطن واپس آکر پارٹی کی تنظیم نو کا آغاز کریں گی ملک بھر میں ورکرز اور عوام سے رابطہ مہم شروع کی جائے گی #خوش_آمدید_امید_سحر pic.twitter.com/MLxTCGvZ6P — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 28, 2023

The minister said that the party leaders, workers and people were eagerly waiting for Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz will return home and start the reorganization of the party, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

She said a mass contact campaign will be started with the workers and public across the country.