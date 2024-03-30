PML-N issues party ticket to Falik Sher Awan for by-elections

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has issued a party ticket to Falik Sher Awan for the by-elections in the Chakwal-Cum-Talagang constituency of Punjab’s provincial assembly, PP-22.

In the February 8 elections, PML-N’s Sardar Ghulam Abbas won the seat with 61,714 votes, surpassing his closest rival, independent candidate Nisar Ahmed, who secured 54,077 votes.

Sardar Ghulam Abbas vacated his provincial assembly seat after winning the election for the National Assembly constituency NA-59 Talagang-Cum-Chakwal with 141,680 votes, while also retaining his National Assembly seat.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Roman Ahmed, who bagged 129,716 votes.