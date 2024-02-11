PML-N initiates formal talks with PPP for govt formation

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):In a significant development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by President Shehbaz Sharif, has commenced formal discussions with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to explore cooperation for forming the government.

The initiative saw Shehbaz Sharif leading a delegation to Bilawal House for talks with PPP-Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

Among the notable attendees from the PML-N side were Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others. During the meeting, the PPP leadership assured the PML-N delegation that their proposal for collaboration in government formation would be presented at the Central Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Monday (February 12), in Islamabad. The forthcoming session is expected to witness in-depth discussions on the matter, signaling a potentially pivotal moment in the political landscape of Pakistan.