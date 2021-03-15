ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Monday termed an attack on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, shameful & condemnable act by PML-N goons.

In a tweet, he said that such acts must be condemned by all otherwise will start a culture of violence which will only end up damaging democracy.

Shameful & condemnable act by PMLN goons Such acts must be condemned by all otherwise will start a culture of violence which will only end up damaging democracy You only resort to such violent acts when you’ve lost all moral authority & lack logic to carry on a civilized debate https://t.co/W6xnyfmcxo — Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee (@SaifullahNyazee) March 15, 2021

“You only resort to such violent acts when you’ve lost all moral authority & lack logic to carry on a civilized debate”, he said.