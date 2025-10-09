PML-N emerges strongest in National Assembly with 122 members

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released the latest party standings in the National Assembly, placing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the lead with 122 seats.

According to the latest figures, the number of independent members is 79, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stands third with 74 members.

In the National Assembly, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 22 members, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has 10, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has 5, and the Istehkam Pakistan Party holds 4 seats.

The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan National Party, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen have one member each.