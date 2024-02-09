Election day banner

PML-N clinches 5 NA seats in Rawalpindi

PML-N

RAWALPINDI, Feb 09 (APP): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won five out of seven National Assembly constituencies of the Rawalpindi district while one each seat was claimed the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and an independent candidatet.

PML-N’s Raja Usama Sarwar succeeded in winning NA-51 Murree-cum-Rawalpandi seat by securing 149,250 votes against Muhammad Latasub Satti, an independent candidate, who could manage to get 113,843 votes.

Similarly, NA-53 Rawalpindi-II was cliched by Raja Qamar ul Islam of the PML-N with 72,006 votes while his runner-up Ajmal Sabir Raja, an independent candidate secured 58,476 votes.

Likewise, in NA-55 Rawalpindi-IV, Malik Ibrar Ahmed of the PML-N succeeded with 78,542 votes against independent candidate Muhammad Basharat Raja who bagged 67,101 votes.

PML-N’s Muhammad Hanif Abbasi managed to win in NA-56 Rawalpindi-V by securing 96,649 votes against 82,613 by his runner-up Shehryar Riaz, an independent candidate

PML-N’s Daniyal Chaudhry won the election in NA-57, Rawalpindi-VI with 83,331 votes and his runner-up Seemabia Tahir, an independent candidate, bagged 56,789 votes.

Former NA speaker and prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the PPPP secured victory in NA-52 Rawalpindi-I with 112,265 votes while Tariq Aziz Bhatti, an independent candidate remained the runner-up with 91,547 votes.

NA-54, Rawalpindi-III has been won by independent candidate Aqeel Malik with 85,912 votes while his runner-up Azra Masood, also an independent candidate, bagged 73,694.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services