PML-N clinches 5 NA seats in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Feb 09 (APP): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won five out of seven National Assembly constituencies of the Rawalpindi district while one each seat was claimed the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and an independent candidatet.

PML-N’s Raja Usama Sarwar succeeded in winning NA-51 Murree-cum-Rawalpandi seat by securing 149,250 votes against Muhammad Latasub Satti, an independent candidate, who could manage to get 113,843 votes.

Similarly, NA-53 Rawalpindi-II was cliched by Raja Qamar ul Islam of the PML-N with 72,006 votes while his runner-up Ajmal Sabir Raja, an independent candidate secured 58,476 votes.

Likewise, in NA-55 Rawalpindi-IV, Malik Ibrar Ahmed of the PML-N succeeded with 78,542 votes against independent candidate Muhammad Basharat Raja who bagged 67,101 votes.

PML-N’s Muhammad Hanif Abbasi managed to win in NA-56 Rawalpindi-V by securing 96,649 votes against 82,613 by his runner-up Shehryar Riaz, an independent candidate

PML-N’s Daniyal Chaudhry won the election in NA-57, Rawalpindi-VI with 83,331 votes and his runner-up Seemabia Tahir, an independent candidate, bagged 56,789 votes.

Former NA speaker and prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the PPPP secured victory in NA-52 Rawalpindi-I with 112,265 votes while Tariq Aziz Bhatti, an independent candidate remained the runner-up with 91,547 votes.

NA-54, Rawalpindi-III has been won by independent candidate Aqeel Malik with 85,912 votes while his runner-up Azra Masood, also an independent candidate, bagged 73,694.