PML-N always respected court decisions: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the party had always respected the court decisions, which were even not accepted by the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government would work with the Punjab government and they (Pervaiz Ellahi and his cabinet) should also make efforts for the country’s development.

Khaqan said it was expected that the Supreme Court bench would give the verdict against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the chief minister’s election.

He said the incumbent government had taken tough decisions in larger national interest, which also affected it politically. The government would, however, continue taking steps for making the country economically stable till August 17, 2023, he added.

He said an early election was not the solution of issues being faced by the nation.

The country needed economic and political stability, and everyone should play their role in that regard.