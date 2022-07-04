PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said the PML-N and its allied parties would win the upcoming Punjab assembly by-elections with majority.

The people were aware that the economic problems being faced by them were due to the wrong policies of the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime as the incumbent government had to take tough decisions to cope with the situation, he said while talking to private news channels.

Kaira lauded the Punjab government’s initiative of sharing the burden of domestic consumers using up to 100 units of electricity per month. He said the government would provide more relief to the masses after improving of the economy.

He said it was illegal to record phone calls or make videos of anyone without consent.