PML-N, allies condemn violations of Courts, ECP orders in KP Senate Elections: Engr Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and its allies strongly condemn the violations of Courts and ECP orders by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, flanked by MNA Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and other party leaders, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has no respect for law and constitution. It is because of their conduct that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was deprived of Senate elections today. He said that these people neither obey the courts nor the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Engr Amir Muqam who is also Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), said that ECP had notified the elected Members on reserved seats and now they must be allowed to cast their votes.

He said that Upper House members are being elected from all over the country, except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is unfortunate. He said that PML-N and allies strongly condemn and protest it and demanded to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the responsible who violated the constitution.

MNA Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that constitution violated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by denying taking oath from the elected members. He termed it injustice with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.