PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of Kachhi Canal Project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PIMC) Chairman Brig (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Wednesday, while taking cognizance of the Caretaker Prime Minister’s concerns over the unwarranted delays in the completion of Kachhi Canal (PSDP) Project, stressed for its completion in true letter and spirit.

The chairman chaired a meeting over the project which was attended by PMIC officers Engr Aamir Hasan, member Muhammad Saleh Narejo, director and the officers of Ministry of Water Resources and all other relevant stakeholders (Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, WAPDA and Irrigation Department, Government of Punjab) of the project, a press release said.

After showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status, the monitoring task was given to Engr Aamir Hasan, member PMIC (former retired federal secretary) for ensuring effective supervision of the project, currently under Monitoring, Evolution and Inspection at the PMIC.

The progress report of the project would be submitted to the prime minister.

The representatives of ministries of water resources and planning, development & special initiatives, WAPDA and irrigation department, Government of Punjab briefed the PMIC chairman on the latest progress of the project while the project director of the Kachhi Canal gave a briefing about the issues pertaining to restoration of flood damages.

After detailed deliberations, it was resolved that an immediate meeting might be called with all the relevant stakeholders of Kachhi Canal Project under the chairmanship of deputy chairman of Planning Commission to resolve the issues for its timely completion and to avoid cost escalation and time overrun.

The project would also facilitate the people of Balochistan who would be the beneficiary of the project, besides it would provide water in the coming Kharif 2024 season.