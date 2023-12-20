PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islamabad’s model prison project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Chairman of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Wednesday instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the speedy completion of the Model Prison Islamabad project.

The PMIC chairman issued the instructions chairing a meeting to discuss the PSDP project that has been significantly delayed.

The meeting was attended by PMIC Member Engineer Aamir Hasan, Director Muhammad Saleh Narejo, officers of the ministries of interior, planning and housing; Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), National Highway Authority (NHA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Punjab Prison Department.

Engineer Aamir Hasan briefed the chair on the field visit made on Tuesday by the PMIC team in light of directions given on October 10, 2023, during the meeting held at PMIC.

The representatives of the ministries and departments concerned briefed the PMIC chairman on the implementation status and the latest progress on decisions made in the meeting held on October 10.

The PMIC head stressed for completion of the project in letter and spirit as an implementation report will be submitted to the the prime minister.

The PMIC chairman had taken cognizance of the concerns of the prime minister over the unwarranted delays in the completion of PSDP projects.

After showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status and the latest progress on decisions made in the previous meeting held on October 10, the monitoring task has been given to Engineer Aamir Hasan to ensure effective supervision of the project.