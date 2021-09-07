PMDU registers 3.4 mln citizens including foreigners

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) has so far registered 3.4 million citizens from different areas of the country including local, overseas Pakistanis, and foreigners to provide better and swift assistance to redress civic complaints.

According to three years, the performance of PMDU registered complaints by social segments; complaints of vulnerable segments of society were treated specially, special flags were used to distinguish them while protecting identity.

The complaints, registered pertaining to special citizens were 47 percent, minorities 47 percent, women 45 percent, and senior citizens 35 percent, were received from all the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK, and GB.

The PMDU category wise complaints were registered comprised of municipal services 45 percent, Law and Order 56 percent, Education 46 percent, Transport, and Communications 45 percent, Energy and Power 44 percent, Health 47 percent, Land Revenue 32 percent, human rights 41 percent and Licenses certificates and registrations 62 percent.

PMDU highlighted the ratio of public registration on the portal at the local and abroad level, efficient complaint resolution and facilitation system and success stories of the complainants granted relief.

The success stories on various issues noted accounts of relief granted.