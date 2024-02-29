PMDC to work closely with ACCME

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will work closely with Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to develop a roadmap in the coming months.

President PMDC, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj saif said this during a meeting with the President and CEO of the ACCME, Dr Graham McMahon.

They discussed the international systems and standards for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in medical education within Pakistan.

President PM&DC expressed Pakistan’s dedication to aligning its professional development practices with global benchmarks and standards, and to initiate a collaborative program with ACCME.

This strategic move aims to enhance the skills, knowledge, and competencies of medical professionals within the country, ensuring they remain competitive and competent internationally while creating opportunities for Pakistani educational organizations to attain global recognition and visibility.

Dr Graham McMahon shared his experience and the role ACCME can play in facilitating Pakistan and supporting the PMDC team as they develop expertise in accreditation of CPD providers.