PM&DC to implement CPD system

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has started developing a continuing professional development (CPD) regulatory system to meet global standards.

The system is being developed in collaboration with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

As part of this initiative, a high-level ACCME delegation visited the PM&DC head office to engage in extensive discussions and strategic deliberations, marking a significant step forward in elevating CPD practices in Pakistan.

A two-and-a-half-day strategy sessions were held with a singular focus on developing a regulatory framework for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) in Pakistan.

Participants from leading institutions attended the session. The participants discussed the global trends and evolving landscape of continuing professional development (CPD) in healthcare at length.

The event was designed as an intensive, interactive learning experience aimed at developing and implementing a future-ready, globally recognized CPD regulatory framework in the country.

The sessions were facilitated by Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of the PM&DC, Dr. Graham McMahon, President and CEO of the ACCME, Dr. Dion Richetti, Vice President of Accreditation at the ACCME, and International Consultant for Collaborations and Recognition, who brought rich insights from both local and international perspectives.

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) is a Chicago-based nonprofit organisation that accredits organisations offering continuing medical education in the US and around the world.

The new evidence-based CPD system will enhance the quality of patient care and the country’s medical education system in Pakistan.

It will help to increase the employability and recognition of its medical and healthcare workforce in the region and globally.

The ACCME and PM&DC leadership team also met with Syed Mustafa Kamal, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, and other senior officials in Islamabad.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen medical services, the Minister expressed full support during the meeting with the ACCME delegation for the betterment of the country.

PM&DC has been working diligently with local and international partners to design and implement global best practices in the country.

In support of the Minister’s vision to enhance and expedite medical and health services nationwide, the session focused on key strategies and initiatives.

In a statement, the PM&DC President, Prof.Dr.Rizwan Taj said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council will implement a nationally integrated CPD system, ushering in a new era of professional excellence and global alignment in healthcare education.

The implementation of a globally recognized Continuing Professional Development (CPD) system marks a transformative milestone for healthcare in Pakistan.

A structured and evidence-based CPD framework will not only elevate the standards of medical practice but also ensure that healthcare professionals remain competent, current, and patient-focused throughout their careers.

He added that this plan will lead to improved patient outcomes, strengthen public trust in the healthcare system, and will support Pakistan’s medical education standards with international benchmarks.

It will also significantly enhance the professional mobility, employability, and recognition of Pakistani healthcare professionals both regionally and globally.

Prof.Dr.Taj said, PM&DC will lead this strategic transformation in partnership with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and other esteemed national and international stakeholders.

“We remain committed to developing a culture of continuous learning, accountability, and excellence in healthcare delivery across the country.”