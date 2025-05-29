PM&DC starts licensing services in Lahore

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): In a major step towards decentralizing medical and dental licensing in Pakistan, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially launched its licensing system at the Lahore Regional Office, located at Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex.

This marks the first time such services are being offered outside the capital, aiming to streamline processes for practitioners in Punjab.

The new digital initiative is designed to simplify and expedite the registration process for medical and dental graduates, professionals, and specialists.

By leveraging technology, PM&DC is eliminating traditional bureaucratic hurdles, reducing processing times, and promoting greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

A key advantage of the new system is that practitioners based in Lahore and surrounding areas no longer need to travel to Islamabad to address registration-related matters.

The Lahore office will now handle full registration, license renewals, issuance of Good Standing Certificates, provision of duplicates, and updates to practitioner records—excluding issues related to teaching and practical experience.

To support applicants, trained staff at the regional office will assist doctors who encounter difficulties with the online portal.

Additionally, original certificates will be dispatched directly to practitioners through TCS courier services, while a copy may also be provided on request.

Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of PM&DC, hailed the launch as a pivotal moment in the organization’s commitment to improving access for healthcare professionals.

“This is a step towards accelerating the licensing process through PM&DC’s regional offices. By launching this initiative, we are empowering our doctors to begin their professional journeys without unnecessary delays,” said Dr. Taj.

He noted that this development is part of a phased rollout. Phase I covers Punjab through the Lahore office. In the coming months, Phase II will extend services to Peshawar and Karachi, followed by Phase III in Jamshoro and Balochistan, and Phase IV in Multan.

He added medical and dental professionals can now visit the PM&DC Lahore Regional Office for application submissions, processing, and registration-related queries.