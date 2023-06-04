PMDC decides to hold MDCAT exam on Aug 27

ISLAMABAD, Jun 04 (APP): Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to hold the Medical Dental Admission Examination (MDCAT) on August 27, 2023.

The decision was made in the council meeting chaired by President PM&DC Dr Rizwan Taj.

The council decided that the syllabus of the MDCAT will remain the same as last year’s exam.

The council directed all provincial secretaries to start preparing for the said exam. The decision was made keeping in view the larger interest of students.

Last year, almost 204,259 students appeared in exams while this year 210,000 students are likely to appear in the exams.

Medical universities from all four provinces and the federal capital will again conduct the exams as per the provincial curriculum.

The council emphasized that prior to exams all stakeholders will be taken on board like public medical universities’ examination departments to ensure the secrecy of exams.

The MDCAT paper difficult index will also be taken into consideration for ease of students without compromising merit to ensure that all provinces conduct exams without any trouble to students.

It was decided that the NUMS will be the admitting university responsible for admissions in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges and institutes.

The NUMS admission test will be considered at par with the national MDCAT to be applicable only for admission in all armed forces-administered medical and dental colleges.

The meeting was attended by the council members including Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, Dr Muhammad Zubair Khan, Jawad Amin Khan, Barrister Ch. Sultan Mansoor, Noor ul Haq, Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dr Tahmina Asad, Lt. Gen. Mohsin Qureshi Surgeon General, Dr Muhammad Shoaib Shafi Secretary Health Ministry of National Health Services and all provincial secretaries and nominees.