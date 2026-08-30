PM&DC concludes national medical education workshop

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has concluded a three-day national workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of medical and dental institutions.

The workshop was arranged to design and implement a credible, sustainable and quality-assured Continuing Medical Education/Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD) system.

The workshop, titled Designing High-Impact CME/CPD: From Concept to Completion, brought together institutional leaders, medical educationists, faculty members and representatives of medical and dental institutions from across the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Ms Farah Naz Akbar attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, along with PM&DC President Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, Registrar Brig Dr Rehan Naqvi, faculty members, participants and senior officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj highlighted the importance of CME/CPD in ensuring that healthcare professionals remain abreast of developments in medical science and clinical practice.

He said PM&DC was committed to developing a CME/CPD system aligned with international best practices and aimed at ensuring that Pakistani doctors and dentists remain among the most up-to-date healthcare professionals in terms of knowledge, skills and professional practice.

The PM&DC president also appreciated Dr Natasha of Aga Khan University, who served as facilitator throughout the workshop, for her expertise and contribution to guiding participants on effective CME/CPD design, implementation and evaluation.

Chief Guest Farah Naz Akbar appreciated PM&DC’s initiative and commended Prof Dr Rizwan Taj for his vision and leadership in strengthening the regulatory framework for medical and dental education and professional development.

Registrar Brig Dr Rehan Naqvi acknowledged the leadership of the PM&DC president and highlighted key milestones achieved by the Council during his tenure.

He said the CME/CPD initiative represented another important step towards strengthening professional standards and promoting continuous learning among registered medical and dental practitioners.

The workshop covered the complete CME/CPD cycle, including identification of professional practice gaps and educational needs, development of measurable learning objectives, educational design, integrity and independence, outcome evaluation, governance, documentation, monitoring and quality assurance.

Participants welcomed the practical approach of the workshop and expressed interest in continued engagement with PM&DC and similar capacity-building initiatives.

PM&DC said the initiative was part of its broader efforts to establish a transparent, credible and internationally aligned CME/CPD framework aimed at supporting lifelong learning, professional competence, improved patient care and greater global recognition of Pakistani medical and dental professionals.