PM&DC achieves targets from online portals’ services

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has achieved a landmark milestone in its digital transformation journey, aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision, by successfully launching and implementing multiple online portals.

According to PMDC, these initiatives include the Registration Portal, Postgraduate Qualification Portal, Experience and Faculty Portal, and the MDCAT Portal, which have significantly improved efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of PM&DC’s services.

Since May 2024, this digitalization initiative has reshaped the Council’s structure, bringing visible improvements in service delivery for medical and dental professionals, institutions, and students nationwide.

Through the use of new portals and e-certification, PM&DC has cleared long-standing backlogs, accelerated application processing, and ensured greater transparency.

The council claimed that thousands of applications have been processed in record time, with most cases now completed within 3–4 working days. Applicants can also track their cases online in real time, eliminating unnecessary hurdles and physical visits.

The MDCAT portal has further enhanced the management of medical entrance examination registrations by introducing secure digital payments and online registration facilities, saving students both time and effort.

According to PM&DC, a total of 175,738 applications were received during the past year, out of which 173,373 have been successfully completed. Among these, 33,040 full licenses were received with 32,469 issued, while Good Standing Certificates were issued to 25,952 individuals against 25,971 applications.

The Council also issued 5,232 Pak National Foreign Basic Provisional Licenses out of 5,974 applications, and 1,134 Practical Experience Certificates out of 1,234 applications.

Other categories of completed applications include 31,539 Provisional Licenses issued against 31,757 applications, 8,908 Postgraduate Qualifications against 9,288 applications, 61,574 renewals of full licenses against 61,717 applications, and 4,446 extensions in provisional licenses against 4,526 applications.

In addition, 2,119 requests for changes in data, duplicates, or foreign postgraduate licenses with Pakistani provisional or temporary licenses were also completed out of 2,231 cases.

The Teaching Experience Certificates portal processed 7,462 applications, successfully issuing 7,438 certificates.

Similarly, the Faculty Registration Portal received 13,884 cases, of which 13,483 have been completed. These figures reflect the Council’s success in clearing long-standing backlogs and reducing processing times to just 3–4 working days.

To improve accessibility, PM&DC has also launched its Licensing System at the Lahore Regional Office (Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex) and in Karachi, enabling practitioners in Punjab and Sindh to avail services without traveling to Islamabad.

The services available at these regional offices include full registration and license renewal, issuance of Good Standing Certificates, provision of duplicates, record updates, on-site assistance with online portals, and certificate dispatch through TCS courier.

PM&DC President Prof. Rizwan Taj said these achievements reflect the Council’s strong commitment to digital transformation.

“The Council’s hard work and broader vision have ensured that medical and dental professionals across Pakistan benefit from a faster, more reliable, and transparent regulatory process,” he stated.

He clarified that the small number of pending cases are largely due to delays in third-party verification, which by law cannot be expedited.

Looking ahead, PM&DC is implementing a phased roadmap to expand its digital services nationwide. Phase I in Lahore and Phase II in Karachi have been completed, while Phase III in Peshawar and Phase IV in Quetta are planned.

The Council aims to further strengthen its IT infrastructure and introduce additional digital solutions to ensure minimal human interaction, faster turnaround times, and alignment with global best practices.

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council reaffirmed its statutory responsibility to uphold the highest standards in medical and dental education and practice across the country.