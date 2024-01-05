PMD terms news on social media about weather situation from Jan 12-15 as baseless

PMD terms news on social media about weather situation from Jan 12-15 as baseless
ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has termed the news circulated about weather conditions from January 12-15 on social media platforms as baseless.
According to the Spokesman of PMD, the month of January is usually the coldest month of the Winter season every year.
The Spokesman said that the PMD is closely monitoring the prevailing weather situation in the country and urged the citizens not to believe the fake news regarding the weather situation.
Those who intend to know the weather forecast can visit the PMD’s website https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/ or contact the phone numbers 051-9250363-4.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services