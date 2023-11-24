PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the country with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in West and Southwest Balochistan.

Smog/ fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Smog/ fog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during the morning.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Noshki, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Turbat, Pasni, Makran, Lasbela, Gwadar and Jiwani.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Skardu, Kalam, Kalat -03 and Gupis -02 C.