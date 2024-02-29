PMD forecast widespread rain-windstorm, heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours.

“Widespread heavy rain/isolated hailstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period,” the PMD said.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was affecting western parts, which might grip most parts of the country from tonight (Thursday night) and persist till March 3.

“Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on March 1, and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi on March 1 and 2.”

Heavy rain/snowfall may also cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on March 1 and 2.

Landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area. Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was: Balochistan – Jiwani 63 mm, Gwadar 54 mm, Kalat 37 mm, Quetta (City 23 mm, Samungli 21 mm), Dalbandin 14mm, Turbat 08mm, Nokkundi and Sibbi 06mm, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar and Panjgur 04mm,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa- Parachinar 17mm, Dera Ismail Khan ( City, Airport) 04mm, Bannu 03mm and Chitral 01mm.

Punjab – Bhakkar 02 mm.

The one inch snowfall was recorded in Ziarat (Balochistan).

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded was: Leh -08 C, Kalam -06, Astore, Gupis & Skardu -03, and Malam Jabba & Hunza -02 C.