PMD forecast rain with wind, thunderstorm for various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain with wind and thunderstorm in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from March 10 till March 14 with occasional gaps.

A westerly wave was likely to enter Balochistan on March 9 and likely to extend to upper parts on March 11 followed by another westerly wave on March 12.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Balochistan including Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran on March 9 (evening/night) and March 10.

While, rain-wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chagi, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from March 10-13 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu,Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from March 10 (evening/night), March 11 and March 12 (evening/night) to March 14.

Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected on March 13 and 14.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli,

Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from March 11 and March 12 (night) to March 15.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar from March 11, March 12 (evening/night) to March 14.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on March 13. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu on March 10 and 12 during evening/night.

Dry/windy weather is expected in southern parts of the province.

About the possible Impacts, heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur on March 09 (night) and March 10.

While snowfall may disrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan from March 10 to 13.

Heavy rain with isolated heavy snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat,

Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on March 13 and 14.

Landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc.

Tourists are advised not to travel unnecessarily, while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.